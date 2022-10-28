Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.83) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,900 ($83.37) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

