Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,310 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FELE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 37.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $145,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,499.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,449 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on FELE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

FELE opened at $80.92 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.24.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

