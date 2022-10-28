Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 45,436 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,436 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 728.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Matthews International by 196.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $26.28 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $804.33 million, a P/E ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MATW. B. Riley cut their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

