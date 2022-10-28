Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 57,304 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 456.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $665,748.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,620,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,671,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,348 shares of company stock valued at $16,537,863. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.40. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

