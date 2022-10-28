Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 6,034 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,821,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFY. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

