Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 855,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.

NU Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NU opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

NU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.