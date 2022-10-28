Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,467,000 after buying an additional 51,505 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after buying an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vail Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,982,000 after buying an additional 54,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,613,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTN opened at $213.15 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

