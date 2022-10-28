Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 959,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,509 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 164.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNW stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

