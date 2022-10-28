Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 17,965 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after buying an additional 111,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,712,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,718,000 after buying an additional 264,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,534,000 after buying an additional 1,279,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $48.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.