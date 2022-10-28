Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,615 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.83 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.24). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Colliers International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.