Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 296,472 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of COMM opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

