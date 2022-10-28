Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Construction Partners news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,684.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,165. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

