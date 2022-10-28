Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $85.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

