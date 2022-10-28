Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LADR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 89.45, a current ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.87. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

