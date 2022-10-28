Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCBG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.