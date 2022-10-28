Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.19 Million Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in REV Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in REV Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in REV Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 181.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

