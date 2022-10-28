Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.21 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth $237,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth $218,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Rogers by 272.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG opened at $236.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.70. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $193.53 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $251.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

