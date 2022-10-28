Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 29,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $575.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.