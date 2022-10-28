Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.56 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,744 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $790,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 174,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 110.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 53,631 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $57.78 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,675 shares of company stock worth $1,770,488. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.