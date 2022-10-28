Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,090,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,309,000 after acquiring an additional 134,522 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,962 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,317,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,373,000 after acquiring an additional 126,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

