Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $104,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $56,532,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,250,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCSI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 53.45 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of 37.75 and a one year high of 69.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is 50.26.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.12 by 0.12. The business had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 94.00 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.