Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 134,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWIR shares. B. Riley downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of SWIR opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

