Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 11,205 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCBK. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $28,105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 84,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after buying an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 328.2% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 59,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $55.40 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

