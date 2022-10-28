Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 13,481 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,287 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE SHG opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.77. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

