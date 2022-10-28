Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,626 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $59.47 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,337.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

