Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,170 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $192.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.77 and a 200 day moving average of $202.94. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $178.28 and a 52 week high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

