Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 179,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 616,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 230,653 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

European Wax Center stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $939.66 million, a P/E ratio of -493.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.80. European Wax Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. European Wax Center had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

