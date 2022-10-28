Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 469,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,856 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 72.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth $39,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCS opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Barclays had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

