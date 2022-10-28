Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 19.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 22.7% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 453,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 119.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regal Beloit ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.43.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $5,494,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,925,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,725 shares of company stock worth $16,185,675. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

