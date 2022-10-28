Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in MYR Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MYR Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in MYR Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in MYR Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of MYRG opened at $80.28 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $708.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.
