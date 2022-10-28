Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,384 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,839,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 243,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $223.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.16. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.32.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.