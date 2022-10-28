Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 152,865 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,865 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cannae by 32.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,751,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,500,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cannae by 14.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $22.48 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.86). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 104.42%. The business had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNNE shares. TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

