Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,587 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $2,308,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northeast Bank by 99.4% during the second quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 46,630 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Northeast Bank by 42.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northeast Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NBN opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.24. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank Company Profile



Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

