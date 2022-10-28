Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,487 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 309,161 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,933,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 283,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,947,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 3.1 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

PLYM stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $737.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.02%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.