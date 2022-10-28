Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $3.13 Million Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 477,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paya by 73.4% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Paya Stock Up 3.0 %

Paya stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 263.75. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

