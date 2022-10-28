RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,807 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,034 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 13.3% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

