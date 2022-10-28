S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,278 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam raised its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Down 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

