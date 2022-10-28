SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €105.00 by Barclays

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €105.00 ($107.14) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SAP to €116.00 ($118.37) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday.

SAP Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at €97.96 ($99.96) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.21. SAP has a 52-week low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($132.39). The firm has a market cap of $114.57 billion and a PE ratio of 29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

