Scott Belsky Sells 2,711 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %
ADBE stock opened at $318.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.