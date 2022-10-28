Scott Belsky Sells 2,711 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ADBE stock opened at $318.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

