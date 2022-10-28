Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 391,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,900,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 386,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SXT shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

SXT opened at $69.31 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading

