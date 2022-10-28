Sepio Capital LP Purchases 105,986 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,821.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,986 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

