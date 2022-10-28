SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,187 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in First American Financial by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

