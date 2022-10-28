SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,046 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 539.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bilibili by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,331,000 after acquiring an additional 304,590 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Bilibili by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 880,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bilibili by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,129,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 197,968 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $9.52 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.26.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.