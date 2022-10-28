SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 85,761 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 236.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 48.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 79,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 61.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

