SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 906 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Graham by 246.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Graham during the second quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Graham by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Graham by 119.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Trading Up 1.5 %

GHC stock opened at $617.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.08. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $675.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Insider Activity at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

