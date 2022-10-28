SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

