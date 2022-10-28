SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Trading Up 1.0 %

Otter Tail stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.78. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Otter Tail Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.