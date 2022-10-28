SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth about $126,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.8716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sasol in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.