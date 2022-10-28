SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 195,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 54,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

