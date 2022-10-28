SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 46,730 Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $347,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.67.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at 26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of 18.31 and a twelve month high of 30.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is 25.21 and its 200 day moving average is 24.81.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported 0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.19 by 0.59. The business had revenue of 622.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 275.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

